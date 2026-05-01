President Trump praised Commander Kirk Lippold for Thursday interview with Jesse Watters Primetime interview on Fox, calling it "very smart and insightful" on Iran.

Kirk Lippold, former commander of USS Cole said Iran is effectively controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), arguing that the country is “no longer a theocracy” but a "thugocracy."

"Any future US action would aim to maximize pressure on Iran’s leadership and the IRGC to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and to curb its regional influence," Lippold said.

Lippold also said he did not expect a US ground invasion of Iran, but suggested Washington would pursue broader strategic measures targeting Iran’s missile program, regional proxies and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the United States should consider shifting diplomatic engagement on Iran to regional actors such as the United Arab Emirates.