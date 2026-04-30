Iran is unlikely to make meaningful concessions in its next proposal to the United States, expected in the coming days, the Institute for the Study of War said on Wednesday.

The report said Ahmad Vahidi appears unwilling to compromise on control of the Strait of Hormuz or Iran’s nuclear program, with Iranian factions aligning behind a hardline stance.

It added Tehran may repackage its position without conceding core demands and is preparing for prolonged pressure, including economic strain or renewed conflict, while likely rebuilding missile and drone capabilities during the ceasefire.