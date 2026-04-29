The majority of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is likely still stored at the Isfahan nuclear complex, which was hit in airstrikes during last year’s 12-day war and again targeted in later US-Israeli attacks, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said, according to The Associated Press.

In an interview with AP on Wednesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said satellite imagery and ongoing intelligence assessments suggest the material remains at the facility.

Grossi said the agency believes a large portion of Iran’s highly enriched uranium was stored at the site when the conflict began and has likely remained there since, noting that inspectors have been unable to verify the status of the material or confirm the integrity of IAEA seals.