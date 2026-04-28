Leo Housakos, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Canada, questioned a representative of the Ottawa government on Tuesday over a report by Iran International that the former IRGC member and current head of Iran's football federation has been granted special permission to enter Canada for a FIFA event despite being otherwise inadmissible.
"Your government can't seem to show the IRGC the door, but it can find a way to roll out the welcome mat and receive him. Leader, why is your government still unable or unwilling to enforce Canada's terrorism-related inadmissibility rules? What's the point of listing the IRGC if you're not serious about throwing him out of our country," Housakos asked.
Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met in Jeddah on Tuesday for an emergency summit, where they reviewed Iranian missile and drone attacks on member states and called for a diplomatic solution to end the crisis.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the first in-person GCC summit since the Iran war began in February.
The leaders assessed the impact of thousands of strikes on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure across the bloc, underscoring the scale of damage and ongoing security concerns.
A widening split over how to deal with the United States has reached the deepest layers of Iran’s hardline establishment, surfacing in state-linked media and among factions that have long presented a united front under the banner of revolutionary loyalty.
The divide became unusually public this week as several ultraconservative MPs refused to sign a letter backing Iran’s negotiating team. The dispute then spilled into hardline media, triggering an unprecedented public clash between Raja News and the Revolutionary Guards-linked Tasnim News Agency.
The confrontation largely pits supporters of former nuclear negotiator and National Security Council member Saeed Jalili against allies of his longtime rival, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who recently led Iran’s delegation in talks in Islamabad.
On Monday, Iranian media reported that 27 members of parliament—including seven affiliated with Jalili’s ultraconservative camp—refused to sign a letter backing the negotiating team and Ghalibaf’s leadership in the Islamabad talks.
One of them, Mahmoud Nabavian, who had traveled to Islamabad with the delegation, later claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei’s “red lines” had been violated. He alleged that negotiators had engaged with the United States on nuclear issues against those guidelines.