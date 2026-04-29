Iran absent from FIFA meeting in Canada over visa delays - Reuters
Iran’s football federation did not attend a meeting of Asian football officials in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday after failing to secure visas, Reuters reported.
The absence was linked to visa delays that could also affect Iran’s attendance at the FIFA Congress later this week, the report said.
Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said Iran would still receive official recognition once its delegation is able to attend, expressing hope the issue would be resolved in time.