US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said NATO allies failed to provide adequate support for recent US operations involving Iran, warning that Washington “will remember” their response.

In written testimony released on Wednesday Hegseth called for a “NATO 3.0” focused on warfighting and greater burden-sharing, saying allies must “step up” on collective defense commitments.

Hegseth said European partners share US interests in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, but criticized what he described as their “unconscionable” response to recent operations.