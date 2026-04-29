US President Donald Trump told Axios that he would keep Iran under a naval blockade until Tehran agreed to a deal addressing US concerns over its nuclear program.

“The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing,” Trump was quoted as saying. “They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump said Iran wanted a deal to lift the blockade, but added he did not want to do so unless Tehran was prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"They want to settle. They don't want me to keep the blockade. I don't want to [lift the blockade], because I don't want them to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Axios also cited three sources as saying that US Central Command (CENTCOM) had prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran to break the deadlock in negotiations.

The sources added that Trump had not yet ordered any kinetic action as of Tuesday night.