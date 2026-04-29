The United States has spent $25 billion on the war with Iran so far, according to Reuters citing a senior Pentagon official.
The figure highlights the rapidly rising cost of a conflict that has stretched military resources and added to economic pressure at home.
The financial toll comes as the Pentagon moves to replenish depleted stocks of missiles and other munitions after weeks of heavy military operations in the region.
Canada’s immigration ministry said on Wednesday that IRGC officials are inadmissible to the country, responding to Iran International regarding Mehdi Taj, the president of Iran’s football federation.
“The government has been clear and consistent: IRGC officials are inadmissible to Canada and have no place in our country,” it said.
The ministry said it could not comment on individual cases because of privacy laws, but added that visa applications for FIFA World Cup-related events are assessed case by case by trained officers.
“We have taken strong action to hold the IRGC to account and will continue to do so, while protecting the safety of Canadians and upholding the integrity of our immigration system,” it added.
Iran's football chief Mehdi Taj, once a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was sent back from Canada just hours after landing, according to a government source who spoke to Iran International.
Taj and two accompanying individuals left the country at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, suggesting he was allowed to land but was subsequently questioned by Canadian authorities before being sent back, a source familiar with the matter told Iran International.
His brief presence came after Iran International’s exclusive report revealed that Taj had been granted a Temporary Resident Permit (TRP), a special authorization that can override inadmissibility under Canadian law.
That report quickly drew political reaction in Ottawa.
Leo Housakos, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Canada, pressed the government on Tuesday over Taj’s entry, citing Iran International’s reporting.
“Your government can't seem to show the IRGC the door, but it can find a way to roll out the welcome mat and receive him. Leader, why is your government still unable or unwilling to enforce Canada's terrorism-related inadmissibility rules? What's the point of listing the IRGC if you're not serious about throwing him out of our country,” Housakos said.
Canada designated the IRGC as a terrorist entity in 2024, a move that allows authorities to freeze assets and can affect the admissibility of individuals with ties to the group.
Taj had been expected to travel to Vancouver to attend the FIFA Congress on April 30, hosted at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
A diaspora group had also planned a protest outside the venue, reflecting growing anger among Iranian-Canadians over the report of an Islamic Republic official with ties to the IRGC.
Taj began his career as an intelligence commander in the IRGC in Isfahan following the 1979 revolution, where IRGC intelligence units were tasked with monitoring internal dissent, including among Kurdish populations.
His sudden departure now raises fresh questions—about how he was granted entry in the first place.
Many Canadians are questioning how someone deemed inadmissible under the country’s own terrorism-related laws could have been offered an exemption or special permission to enter at all.
A senior Iranian foreign ministry official said on Wednesday that some neighboring countries could not be considered neutral because they had supported US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy foreign minister, said some regional countries had provided territory, facilities and military installations used in the strikes.
He added that Iran had documented that support.
Mehdi Taj, the IRGC-linked president of Iran’s football federation, was not allowed into Canada after arriving for this week’s FIFA Congress and later left the country, Iran International has learned.
Taj and two companions departed Canada at 10:05 p.m. local time on Monday.
Iran International had earlier reported that Canadian authorities had granted Taj a Temporary Resident Permit, allowing him to enter under strict conditions despite being otherwise inadmissible.
It remains unclear whether the permit was revoked upon arrival or whether authorities denied him entry following additional review or objections.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Iran’s actions endangered global stability and states in the region.
In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Saar called Iran’s government one of the most dangerous ones in the world because of its nuclear ambitions.
He rejected claims that Israel was influencing US policy, saying US President Donald Trump independently shared Israel’s goal of preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.
“After decades without a strong leader, we now have President Trump,” he said.