At least six ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, a fraction of normal traffic, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing shipping data.

The traffic was mainly through Iranian waters and included the Vast Plus chemical tanker, which is under US sanctions, according to the report.

Most of the vessels were dry bulk carriers, it said, citing Kpler ship-tracking data and satellite analysis from SynMax.

The crossings came as the United States and Iran remained deadlocked over terms to reopen the key waterway.