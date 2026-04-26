A senior Iranian lawmaker said the ceasefire was accepted to rebuild military capacity and replenish weapons, remarks aired on state television on Sunday.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said the pause in fighting offered “an opportunity to reload and strengthen the armed forces.”

“Some ask whether accepting a ceasefire at this stage was right or not. My answer is that it was necessary to rebuild capabilities and improve our forces,” Azizi said.