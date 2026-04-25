100 % The first JDAM LR cruises above the US Navy’s Point Mugu Sea Range, Calif., on April 1, 2026. US Navy photo

The US Navy tested a new long-range air-launched weapon designed for maritime strike and sea mining missions, USNI News reported on Wednesday, citing service officials.

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) said the system, referred to as the JDAM Long Range (GBU-75) in the test briefing, is a Boeing-developed extension of the Joint Direct Attack Munition concept.

Officials said Navy aircraft conducted multiple test flights, with the weapon travelling more than 200 nautical miles and designed for a range of up to 300 nautical miles.

The system extends stand-off range beyond existing weapons such as the Harpoon and SLAM-ER missiles, which reach about 140–150 nautical miles.