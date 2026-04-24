Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Friday it is likely that US naval escorts will be required when commercial shipping resumes through the Strait of Hormuz, citing security risks in the waterway.

Speaking to CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Wirth said vessels would need to operate with a “high degree of confidence” that both crews and cargo would be safe before transit resumes.

“We’d have to believe that our people on the ship will be safe, the cargo will be safe, and they can be transited with a high degree of confidence,” he said.