Former US deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates said on Friday Iran’s leadership has effectively collapsed, leaving Tehran confused and unable to respond coherently to current developments.

Speaking on Fox News, Coates said the situation facing Iran is not a matter of negotiation, but of pressure and ultimatums backed by the threat of force.

“This really isn’t a discussion… it’s saying, here are the terms: if you want to survive as an entity, you will accept this—if you won’t, we’re going to go in and destroy you,” Coates said.