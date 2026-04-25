US forces intercepted a sanctioned “shadow fleet” vessel in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, one day after it was blacklisted by the US Treasury for transporting Iranian energy products, US Central Command said in a statement.
It said the merchant vessel M/V Sevan had been among 19 ships designated a day earlier for allegedly helping move billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil, gas and related products, including propane and butane, to foreign markets.
CENTCOM said the vessel was intercepted by a US Navy helicopter operating from the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney and is now "complying with orders to turn back toward Iran under US military escort."
The interception comes as Washington continues a sweeping naval blockade on shipping to and from Iranian ports.
According to the statement, US forces have redirected 37 vessels since the start of the blockade on April 13.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to return to Islamabad after his visit to Oman and before traveling to Russia, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.
IRNA said Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Saturday evening after meeting Pakistani officials and conveying Iran’s positions on the terms of any understanding to fully end the war and establish peace.
According to IRNA, part of the Iranian delegation that accompanied Araghchi to Islamabad returned to Tehran after the talks for consultations and to receive further instructions on issues related to the war.
The delegation members are expected to rejoin Araghchi in Islamabad on Sunday night.
President Donald Trump said he canceled the planned trip by US negotiators to Pakistan because there was “no reason” to have people travel for 16 or 17 hours when Iran’s position was not good enough, but said Tehran sent an improved paper shortly after the cancellation.
“There’s no reason to wait two days, have people traveling for 16, 17 hours. We’re not doing it that way,” Trump told reporters before leaving Palm Beach International Airport. “When they want, they can call me. We have all the cards. We won everything.”
Asked what had changed since he said the United States was dealing with whoever was in charge in Iran, Trump said: “Nothing. It’s just that they gave us a paper that should have been better.”
“Interestingly, immediately when I canceled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” he added.
Trump said Washington would deal with Iran by phone rather than send negotiators to Pakistan, and that there was no reason for US officials to travel to Pakistan to meet people “nobody ever heard of before.”
He said the United States had “won everything” and repeated that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Trump said the core issue remained Iran’s nuclear program.
“That whole deal is not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple,” he said.
Asked whether Iran had offered anything in return for a 20-year suspension of enriched uranium, Trump said: “They offered a lot, but not enough.”
Trump also said there was “tremendous infighting” in Iran and suggested rival factions might be competing over leadership, adding: “In many cases, I think they’re fighting not to be the leader.”
US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the planned Witkoff-Kushner trip to Pakistan for further Iran negotiations, saying Tehran had responded to the ceasefire extension with more attacks on international shipping and further provocation.
Graham said Trump had “gone the extra mile” by extending the ceasefire, but argued that the priority now should be establishing firm control over the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring freedom of navigation under international law.
“When it comes to achieving that goal, US military engagement may be required in the short term,” Graham wrote on X. “It is more than worth the risk associated with regaining freedom of navigation of the strait.”
He also called for the United States to continue the blockade, open the strait and resume military operations if needed, saying Iran should not be allowed to return to its “old ways.”