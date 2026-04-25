US says it intercepted Iran-linked vessel one day after blacklisting it
US forces intercepted a sanctioned “shadow fleet” vessel in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, one day after it was blacklisted by the US Treasury for transporting Iranian energy products, US Central Command said in a statement.
It said the merchant vessel M/V Sevan had been among 19 ships designated a day earlier for allegedly helping move billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil, gas and related products, including propane and butane, to foreign markets.
CENTCOM said the vessel was intercepted by a US Navy helicopter operating from the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney and is now "complying with orders to turn back toward Iran under US military escort."
The interception comes as Washington continues a sweeping naval blockade on shipping to and from Iranian ports.
According to the statement, US forces have redirected 37 vessels since the start of the blockade on April 13.