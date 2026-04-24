US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said cruise ships and commercial vessels have been threatened in the Strait of Hormuz, as shipping continues at reduced levels under heightened risk.

“These are commercial ships, in some cases, cruise ships… being threatened,” Hegseth told a Pentagon briefing, blaming Iran’s use of small, fast armed boats.

He said transit is “much more limited than anybody would like to see, and with more risk,” adding that US forces had already demonstrated they would act decisively against vessels breaching the blockade.

“This is not a fake blockade… we’ll use up to and including lethal force if necessary,” he said, noting ships have since turned around after earlier enforcement actions.