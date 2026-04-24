US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday because of President Donald Trump, Iran is no longer the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, praising what he called Trump’s “resolve” and leadership.

"They do not have a pathway to nuclear bomb, they are no longer largest state sponsor of terrorism, they do not have missiles to terrorize the region and the world like they used to. This has been an amazing success and President Trump is right. Do not be in a hurry, get it right," Graham told Fox.