Israeli envoy links Lebanon peace progress to Hezbollah removal
Israel Ambassador to US Yechiel (Michael) Leiter said on Thursday progress toward peace between Israel and Lebanon depends on confronting Hezbollah, praising US President Donald Trump’s administration for advancing negotiations and invoking the Abraham Accords as a model.
"If Hezbollah and IRGC operatives continue to be treated with kid gloves, a real process of achieving our mutual goal will remain unachievable," Leiter said at the White House.
"Time and again, Iran and Hezbollah have dragged Lebanon into war against Israel. Due to the degrading of Iran and its proxies through the leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, we believe the time has come to put an end to this intolerable situation, once and for all," he added.