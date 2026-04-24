Pakistan’s capital remains under tight security lockdown despite no clear sign of imminent US-Iran talks, officials told Reuters, as authorities keep preparations in place for a possible meeting at short notice.

“We have been told that the talks could be held any day,” one official said.

Large parts of Islamabad, including key government areas, have been sealed off for a second week, disrupting transport, food supplies and daily life for residents.

The city was first locked down for an earlier round of talks that ended without a deal, and officials say the restrictions will remain in place as Pakistan awaits a second round that has yet to materialise.