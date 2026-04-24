A senior Iranian official warned that any attack on Iran’s oil infrastructure would be met with strikes on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities.

“Our list of targets is clear; if any of our oil wells are hit, we will target one of Saudi Arabia’s oil phases and respond accordingly,” Esmail Saqab Esfahani, a deputy to President Masoud Pezeshkian, said.

He added that Iran’s response strategy ranges from proportional retaliation to more severe escalation, describing it as a “ladder” that could intensify depending on the situation.