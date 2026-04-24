An internal Pentagon email outlined options to penalize NATO allies seen as not supporting the US during the Iran war, including suspending Spain from parts of the alliance, a US official told Reuters.

The proposals also include reviewing US backing for Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands and are aimed at reducing what officials described as a European “sense of entitlement.”

The options reflect frustration over some allies’ reluctance to provide access, basing and overflight rights for US operations, the official said.