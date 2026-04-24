Germany’s shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said on Friday that one of its vessels has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, though it gave no details on the timing or circumstances.
A spokesperson said four of its ships remain in the Persian Gulf, down from six, after one charter expired and the vessel left its fleet.
An internal Pentagon email outlined options to penalize NATO allies seen as not supporting the US during the Iran war, including suspending Spain from parts of the alliance, a US official told Reuters.
The proposals also include reviewing US backing for Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands and are aimed at reducing what officials described as a European “sense of entitlement.”
The options reflect frustration over some allies’ reluctance to provide access, basing and overflight rights for US operations, the official said.
A senior Iranian official warned that any attack on Iran’s oil infrastructure would be met with strikes on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities.
“Our list of targets is clear; if any of our oil wells are hit, we will target one of Saudi Arabia’s oil phases and respond accordingly,” Esmail Saqab Esfahani, a deputy to President Masoud Pezeshkian, said.
He added that Iran’s response strategy ranges from proportional retaliation to more severe escalation, describing it as a “ladder” that could intensify depending on the situation.
Talks with Iran should include nuclear experts or risk producing a weaker agreement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
“If the talks are only about the nuclear and there are no nuclear experts around the table, then we will end up with an agreement that is weaker than the JCPOA was,” she said.
Kallas added that failing to address broader issues such as missile programmes and regional activities could result in “a more dangerous Iran.”
China has urged its citizens in Iran to leave the country or move to safer areas as soon as possible, citing ongoing security risks.
The foreign ministry said the situation remains “complex and volatile” despite partial reopening of airspace, and advised nationals already in Iran to avoid sensitive sites and take extra precautions.
It also reiterated that Chinese citizens should not travel to Iran under current conditions.
A senior Iranian cleric said US President Donald Trump must apologize over the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Ali Shirazi, head of the ideological-political organization of Iran’s police, said Trump “must apologize to the Iranian people and admit before the world that killing our leader was a mistake.”
He also said hostility toward Israel is “a Quranic and unchangeable principle” and warned Iran’s armed forces are ready to deliver a strong response to any enemy action.