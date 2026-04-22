Iran’s adversaries are in no position to set a timetable, judiciary chief said on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump’s extension of the ceasefire.
“The enemy is in no position to determine time for us,” Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, adding that Iran must remain vigilant on both the front line and the home front.
At least 34 tankers linked to Iran have bypassed the US blockade since it began, the Financial Times reported, citing cargo tracking group Vortexa.
The report said 19 of the vessels exited the Persian Gulf through the blockade, while 15 entered from the Arabian Sea heading toward Iran.
Six of the outbound tankers were carrying Iranian crude, with total cargoes of about 10.7 million barrels, it said.
Based on an assumed $10 discount to Brent crude, the shipments were estimated to represent roughly $910 million in revenue.
Iranian oil is typically sold at a discount because it is under sanctions.
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 54th day on Wednesday, with more than 1,272 hours of disconnection from global networks, NetBlocks said.
“The ongoing measure is inherently disproportionate and continues to conceal human rights violations on the ground,” the internet monitoring group said.
An outbound cargo ship came under fire near the Strait of Hormuz and stopped in the water, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Wednesday.
The UKMTO said the crew were safe and accounted for and there was no reported damage to the vessel.
The agency said it was aware of high levels of activity in the Strait of Hormuz area and urged vessels to report any suspicious activity.
The container ship was the Epaminondas, BBC Verify reported, adding that the vessel was owned by a Greek company.
Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the vessel was not transmitting a detectable signal while crossing the strait, BBC Verify said.
Iran executed a man early on Wednesday after convicting him of spying for Israel, with the judiciary identifying him as Mehdi Farid and saying he had worked at a “sensitive organization” and maintained online contact with Mossad officers.
It said Farid headed a non-military defense management committee at one of the country’s sensitive organizations, without naming it, and had shared information including organizational structures, security arrangements and infrastructure.
Rights groups had earlier said Farid was arrested in 2023 and had been working at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. They said he was first held in Tehran’s Greater Tehran prison before being transferred to Evin prison.
Iran Human Rights had reported last year that he was “initially sentenced to 10 years in prison” and, after a retrial, “sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel.”
The judiciary said Farid had connected internal servers to infected files on instructions from a Mossad officer and enabled outside access to systems using USB devices.
It added that Farid confessed during the case process to transferring information and had been promised payment and help to leave the country.
Rights groups have raised concerns about the use of forced confessions and due process in Iran.
Atomic-linked executions
Iran has carried out several executions in recent months in cases tied to its nuclear sector and alleged links to Israel.
In October, rights group Hengaw said Iran executed Javad Naeimi, described as a nuclear engineer working at the Natanz facility, after convicting him of spying for Israel.
The group said he was hanged in Qom Central Prison and that the execution was carried out in secrecy. Iranian state media reported the execution of a man on espionage charges at the time but did not identify him.
Hengaw said Naeimi had been arrested in February 2024 and sentenced to death after what it described as an opaque judicial process, adding that he was subjected to torture and coerced confessions during interrogation.
In August, Iran executed nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi on similar charges. The judiciary said he had been recruited by Mossad and transferred classified information.
A relative told Iran International that Vadi confessed only after severe torture and threats against his mother, and said the case relied on a televised confession. Rights groups have long raised concerns about the use of forced confessions in such cases.
Following heightened tensions with Israel and the US, Iranian authorities have stepped up arrests, trials and executions in espionage cases, drawing criticism from rights groups and UN experts over due process.
Two senior Iranian officials said on Wednesday that unequal or discriminatory internet access should have no place in government policy, even as much of the country remains cut off from the global internet.z
The remarks come as broad internet restrictions in Iran remain in place, with access to international networks still heavily limited for the public.
Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said equal and non-discriminatory internet access must be provided to all segments of society and that “class-based internet” was not consistent with the government’s “justice-oriented approach.”
He said any restriction or discrimination in internet access would widen gaps in access to digital opportunities and should be avoided.
Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi also said “class-based internet” and whitelist-based access had no place in policymaking.