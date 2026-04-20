Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei suffered a minor leg injury during US-Israeli airstrikes on the Supreme Leader’s compound, a senior Iranian official said.

Azim Ebrahimpour said Mojtaba Khamenei was in the compound’s grounds at the time of the attack and was lightly hurt by the blast wave from a missile.

He said reports of other injuries were false and speculation about his health was aimed at creating division.