Seized Iranian ship Touska likely carrying military dual-use items - Reuters
The Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by US forces on Sunday, is likely to have what Washington deems dual-use items that could be used by the military onboard, Reuters reported citing maritime security sources.
The small container ship is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) group, which has been hit with US sanctions. It was boarded on Sunday off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman and last reported its position at 13:08 GMT, the report added citing ship-tracking data on the Marine Traffic platform.
The security sources cited by Reuters said their initial assessments were that the vessel was likely carrying dual-use items after a voyage from Asia.