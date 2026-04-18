US President Donald Trump shared on Friday a Fox segment on Truth Social that featured analysis praising his Iran policy as a “full-spectrum pressure” campaign.

Retired US Navy SEAL officer Mike Sarraille said the approach combines military, economic, and financial measures, describing it as “fifth-generation warfare Trump style.”

Sarraille argued that US policy targeted financial and institutional systems he said have supported Iran for decades, and commended the administration’s overall strategy as highly coordinated pressure against Tehran.