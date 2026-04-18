The US Central Command said on Friday the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy is patrolling the Arabian Sea as part of ongoing enforcement of the naval blockade targeting ships entering or exiting Iranian ports.

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) patrols the Arabian Sea, April 17, as US forces enforce the naval blockade on ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports. Since commencement of the blockade, 21 ships have complied with direction from US forces to turn around and return to Iran," CENTCOM posted on X.