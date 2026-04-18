Iranian former minister warns of losing narrative control in crisis periods
Ataollah Mohajerani, former Iran's Culture Minister warned on Friday that Iran risks losing strategic advantage in information warfare if it fails to act quickly during sensitive moments.
“If the Supreme National Security Council does not appoint a capable spokesperson, and does not speak in a timely manner during sensitive and necessary moments, and does not take the initiative in shaping the first narrative, we will suffer greater harm in psychological warfare and the war of narratives," Mohajerani posted on X.