Iran’s internet blackout entered its 50th day on Saturday, with the country cut off from the global internet for seven weeks, NetBlocks said.
“Metrics show the measure, unprecedented for a connected society, continues to the detriment of most Iranians' livelihoods and human rights,” the internet monitoring group said.
NetBlocks said the disruption had lasted more than 1,176 hours and continued to affect Iranians’ ability to communicate.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit said on Saturday that 127 people had been arrested in three provinces on security-related accusations, as authorities widened a post-ceasefire crackdown.
The Guards said the detainees were involved in measures including “street riots in preparation for enemy military action.”
Seven people were detained in East Azerbaijan, in the northwest, 69 in Mazandaran, in the north, and 51 in Kerman, in the southeast, according to the statement.
Separately, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said Iran’s “enemies” should be punished and made to pay war reparations.
Iran reopened its airspace and a number of airports from 7 a.m. local time on Saturday, the civil aviation organization said.
The agency said air routes in the eastern part of the country had been reopened for international overflights crossing Iranian airspace.
It added that flight operations at airports across the country would resume gradually, based on the technical and operational readiness of military and civilian sectors to provide passenger services.
The Strait of Hormuz is open only under the current ceasefire and on a conditional basis, with restrictions on certain vessels, Iran’s defense ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
“The Strait of Hormuz is open only in a ceasefire situation and on a limited basis, on the condition that military vessels and those linked to hostile forces are not allowed to transit,” Reza Talaei-Nik said.
He added that the current situation was temporary and could be reversed if pressure increased on Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday there had been “some pretty good news” regarding Iran, without providing further details, according to Reuters.
“We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
“You’ll hear about. I just think it’s something that should happen… I think it will. We’ll see what happens,” he added, declining to elaborate on what the announcement referred to.