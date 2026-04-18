Iran’s internet blackout entered its 50th day on Saturday, with the country cut off from the global internet for seven weeks, NetBlocks said.

“Metrics show the measure, unprecedented for a connected society, continues to the detriment of most Iranians' livelihoods and human rights,” the internet monitoring group said.

NetBlocks said the disruption had lasted more than 1,176 hours and continued to affect Iranians’ ability to communicate.