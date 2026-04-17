US Central Command chief Brad Cooper said on Friday American forces are fully enforcing a maritime blockade on Iranian ports and can sustain it “as long as necessary,” according to an interview with Al Arabiya.

“We are watching every Iranian ship in every port, full stop,” Cooper said, adding that US forces “have eyes on every Iranian port.”

Cooper added 19 vessels had attempted to violate the blockade since it was imposed on Monday but turned back after US warnings. “No ships have or will evade US forces,” he said.