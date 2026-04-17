“We declare that continuing negotiations while one of the stated conditions has not been fulfilled is wrong and unacceptable,” forty-one lawmakers said in a statement published by Fars News Agency.

They stressed that “unfreezing the assets of the Iranian people” was a core precondition for entering talks and called for resistance until it is achieved.

The lawmakers also accused the US of repeatedly violating the ceasefire, warning that failing to respond due to ongoing negotiations risks “normalizing this dangerous situation.”

They further criticized the lack of parliamentary oversight, noting that the legislature has not held full sessions for weeks and calling for formal meetings to resume so lawmakers can review developments and make decisions.

“Continuing negotiations in such conditions, with an untrustworthy and hostile counterpart aware of all details, requires proper, timely and transparent communication,” the statement said, urging officials to provide clearer public explanations to maintain domestic support.