The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on several commanders of Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, accusing them of carrying out attacks on American personnel.

The US Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated seven Iraqi militia commanders linked to groups backed by Iran, including Kata’ib Hizballah, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haqq and Harakat al-Nujaba.

According to the statement, the individuals were involved in planning and executing attacks against US personnel, facilities and interests in Iraq.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would not allow “terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” warning that those enabling such activities would be held accountable.

The sanctions freeze any US-based assets of the designated individuals and generally prohibit transactions involving them, while also exposing foreign financial institutions dealing with them to potential penalties.