The US removal of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles would not involve American ground troops, US President Donald Trump said in a phone interview with CBS News.
However, when asked who would recover the stocks from the US side, he would only say "our people."
"No. No troops. We'll go down and get it with them, and then we'll take it," Trump said.
"We'll be getting it together because by that time, we'll have an agreement and there's no need for fighting when there's an agreement. Nice right? That's better. We would have done it the other way if we had to."
Iran’s Navy commander Shahram Irani dismissed the US naval blockade as “piracy and banditry,” saying commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues despite American warnings.
“What this person (Trump) calls a naval blockade is nothing but banditry and piracy,” Irani told the state TV.
“Others need the Strait of Hormuz... He has blockaded his own friends, not us.”
He added that vessels complying with what he called "established norms and international maritime practices" continue to pass through the strait daily.
“Every day, ships that follow the rules and understand international norms are transiting. Even when the US issues warnings, they do not listen to it,” he said.
Iran’s foreign ministry said on Friday transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains under the Islamic Republic's control and subject to its coordination, warning that any continued US naval blockade would violate the ceasefire and prompt a response.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran has “no new agreement” on the reopening of Hormuz, stressing that current arrangements for shipping in the Strait are based on the April 8 ceasefire understanding with the United States.
He said Iran had pushed for the ceasefire to extend to Lebanon, adding that the Strait was reopened once a truce was reached overnight after “significant efforts from various sides.”
Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s commitments remain unchanged, including allowing commercial vessels to transit the strait “in coordination with Iran,” along routes designated by Iranian authorities and under the supervision of relevant bodies.
He also dismissed what he described as conflicting narratives from the opposing side, urging media and the public not to be swayed by what he called a “media game.”
“Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding that Tehran would not hesitate to implement measures necessary to protect its national interests.
“If the other side chooses to break its commitments—which it appears it intends to do—and if the naval blockade continues, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary reciprocal measures. There is no doubt about that,” he said.
Iran's state media issued rare and sharply worded criticism of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the negotiating team after he declared the reopening of Hormuz Strait on X, saying the move created confusion and gave Trump an opening to claim victory.
Araghchi's post was widely criticized by hardliners and their outlets, including the state-run Mehr News which said Araghchi's tweet "provided the best opportunity for Trump to go beyond reality, declare himself the winner of the war and celebrate victory."
"It is clear that ceasefire-related negotiations are not being handled solely by the Foreign Ministry. Therefore, it is natural that under these circumstances the entire team should collectively explain the decisions that have been made," Mehr News said.
Tasnim News Agency described the post as a “bad and incomplete tweet that created misleading ambiguity about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."
Iran's state media issued rare and sharply worded criticism of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the negotiating team after he declared the reopening of Hormuz Strait on X, saying the move created confusion and gave Trump an opening to claim victory.
"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araghchi announced in a post on X on Friday.
Minutes later, US President Donald Trump said "Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran [sic] is fully open and ready for full passage."
Araghchi's post was widely criticized by hardliners and their outlets, including the state-run Mehr News which said Araghchi's tweet "provided the best opportunity for Trump to go beyond reality, declare himself the winner of the war and celebrate victory."
"It is clear that ceasefire-related negotiations are not being handled solely by the Foreign Ministry. Therefore, it is natural that under these circumstances the entire team should collectively explain the decisions that have been made," Mehr News said.
Tasnim News Agency described the post as a “bad and incomplete tweet that created misleading ambiguity about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."
The IRGC outlet said the announcement lacked “necessary and sufficient explanations” about the conditions, mechanisms and restrictions governing vessel transit, prompting widespread questions.
Fellow IRGC outlet Fars News Agency earlier quoted an informed source close to the Supreme National Security Council as saying that the Strait's reopening was subject to three conditions:
"Ships must be commercial. The passage of military vessels is prohibited, and neither the ships nor their cargo may be linked to hostile countries. Vessels must pass through routes designated by Iran, and transit must be coordinated with Iranian forces responsible for managing passage."
The source said Iran considers the continuation of a US naval blockade as a violation of the ceasefire and would close the Strait of Hormuz again if the blockade is not lifted.
Tasnim said Araghchi's post on X lacked "any verbal explanation or at least sufficient written clarification” which it said amounted to “complete poor judgment in communication."
The outlet urged either the Foreign Ministry to revise its approach or the Supreme National Security Council to step in and impose a more coherent messaging framework.
The criticism was echoed by Fars News Agency, which addressed authorities directly and questioned their silence.
“Officials, at least explain the reason for your ‘lack of explanation,’” Fars wrote, warning that the absence of clear communication had left the public in a “state of confusion.”
It added that "while citizens trust officials to uphold national red lines, they still expect transparency about why details are being withheld."
Fars also cautioned that without clear messaging, “the narrative of the enemy and hostile media” could fill the gap, adding that “this ‘lack of explanation’ itself needs explanation.”
The United States will work with Tehran to recover its enriched uranium and bring it back to the United States, President Donald Trump told Reuters on Friday.
"We're going to get it together. We're going to go in with Iran, at a nice leisurely pace, and go down and start excavating with big machinery... We'll bring it back to the United States," Trump said in a phone interview.
The US president said the nuclear "dust" would be retrieved "very soon."