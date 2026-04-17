"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araghchi announced in a post on X on Friday.

Minutes later, US President Donald Trump said "Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran [sic] is fully open and ready for full passage."

Araghchi's post was widely criticized by hardliners and their outlets, including the state-run Mehr News which said Araghchi's tweet "provided the best opportunity for Trump to go beyond reality, declare himself the winner of the war and celebrate victory."

"It is clear that ceasefire-related negotiations are not being handled solely by the Foreign Ministry. Therefore, it is natural that under these circumstances the entire team should collectively explain the decisions that have been made," Mehr News said.

Tasnim News Agency described the post as a “bad and incomplete tweet that created misleading ambiguity about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."

The IRGC outlet said the announcement lacked “necessary and sufficient explanations” about the conditions, mechanisms and restrictions governing vessel transit, prompting widespread questions.

Fellow IRGC outlet Fars News Agency earlier quoted an informed source close to the Supreme National Security Council as saying that the Strait's reopening was subject to three conditions:

"Ships must be commercial. The passage of military vessels is prohibited, and neither the ships nor their cargo may be linked to hostile countries. Vessels must pass through routes designated by Iran, and transit must be coordinated with Iranian forces responsible for managing passage."

The source said Iran considers the continuation of a US naval blockade as a violation of the ceasefire and would close the Strait of Hormuz again if the blockade is not lifted.

Tasnim said Araghchi's post on X lacked "any verbal explanation or at least sufficient written clarification” which it said amounted to “complete poor judgment in communication."

The outlet urged either the Foreign Ministry to revise its approach or the Supreme National Security Council to step in and impose a more coherent messaging framework.

The criticism was echoed by Fars News Agency, which addressed authorities directly and questioned their silence.

“Officials, at least explain the reason for your ‘lack of explanation,’” Fars wrote, warning that the absence of clear communication had left the public in a “state of confusion.”

It added that "while citizens trust officials to uphold national red lines, they still expect transparency about why details are being withheld."

Fars also cautioned that without clear messaging, “the narrative of the enemy and hostile media” could fill the gap, adding that “this ‘lack of explanation’ itself needs explanation.”