Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei denied reports that Tehran had agreed to transfer its highly enriched uranium abroad, saying “enriched uranium is sacred to us, as is Iranian soil.”
He also denied claims that Trump had held direct talks with Iranian officials.
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on several commanders of Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, accusing them of carrying out attacks on American personnel.
The US Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated seven Iraqi militia commanders linked to groups backed by Iran, including Kata’ib Hizballah, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haqq and Harakat al-Nujaba.
According to the statement, the individuals were involved in planning and executing attacks against US personnel, facilities and interests in Iraq.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would not allow “terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” warning that those enabling such activities would be held accountable.
The sanctions freeze any US-based assets of the designated individuals and generally prohibit transactions involving them, while also exposing foreign financial institutions dealing with them to potential penalties.
The US removal of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles would not involve American ground troops, US President Donald Trump said in a phone interview with CBS News.
However, when asked who would recover the stocks from the US side, he would only say "our people."
"No. No troops. We'll go down and get it with them, and then we'll take it," Trump said.
"We'll be getting it together because by that time, we'll have an agreement and there's no need for fighting when there's an agreement. Nice right? That's better. We would have done it the other way if we had to."
Iran’s Navy commander Shahram Irani dismissed the US naval blockade as “piracy and banditry,” saying commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues despite American warnings.
“What this person (Trump) calls a naval blockade is nothing but banditry and piracy,” Irani told the state TV.
“Others need the Strait of Hormuz... He has blockaded his own friends, not us.”
He added that vessels complying with what he called "established norms and international maritime practices" continue to pass through the strait daily.
“Every day, ships that follow the rules and understand international norms are transiting. Even when the US issues warnings, they do not listen to it,” he said.
Iran’s foreign ministry said on Friday transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains under the Islamic Republic's control and subject to its coordination, warning that any continued US naval blockade would violate the ceasefire and prompt a response.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran has “no new agreement” on the reopening of Hormuz, stressing that current arrangements for shipping in the Strait are based on the April 8 ceasefire understanding with the United States.
He said Iran had pushed for the ceasefire to extend to Lebanon, adding that the Strait was reopened once a truce was reached overnight after “significant efforts from various sides.”
Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s commitments remain unchanged, including allowing commercial vessels to transit the strait “in coordination with Iran,” along routes designated by Iranian authorities and under the supervision of relevant bodies.
He also dismissed what he described as conflicting narratives from the opposing side, urging media and the public not to be swayed by what he called a “media game.”
“Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding that Tehran would not hesitate to implement measures necessary to protect its national interests.
“If the other side chooses to break its commitments—which it appears it intends to do—and if the naval blockade continues, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary reciprocal measures. There is no doubt about that,” he said.
Iran's state media issued rare and sharply worded criticism of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the negotiating team after he declared the reopening of Hormuz Strait on X, saying the move created confusion and gave Trump an opening to claim victory.
Araghchi's post was widely criticized by hardliners and their outlets, including the state-run Mehr News which said Araghchi's tweet "provided the best opportunity for Trump to go beyond reality, declare himself the winner of the war and celebrate victory."
"It is clear that ceasefire-related negotiations are not being handled solely by the Foreign Ministry. Therefore, it is natural that under these circumstances the entire team should collectively explain the decisions that have been made," Mehr News said.
Tasnim News Agency described the post as a “bad and incomplete tweet that created misleading ambiguity about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."