The US removal of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles would not involve American ground troops, US President Donald Trump said in a phone interview with CBS News.

However, when asked who would recover the stocks from the US side, he would only say "our people."

"No. No troops. We'll go down and get it with them, and then we'll take it," Trump said.

"We'll be getting it together because by that time, we'll have an agreement and there's no need for fighting when there's an agreement. Nice right? That's better. We would have done it the other way if we had to."