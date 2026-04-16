Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has come under 16 missile and drone attacks since the ceasefire in the Iran war took effect, Rudaw reported on Thursday.

The media outlet in the Iraq's Kurdistan Region said in the past 48 hours alone, eight attacks hit Erbil and four struck Sulaymaniyah.

The attacks have continued despite the ceasefire announced on April 8, according to the report, which added that, since February 28, the Kurdistan Region had been hit by 719 drones and missiles, leaving 18 people dead and 94 wounded.