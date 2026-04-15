Sanctioned supertanker transits Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade - Guards media
Two vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are heading toward Iranian ports, despite a US maritime blockade, Guards-affiliated Fars news reported on Wednesday.
The report said a bulk carrier carrying food supplies entered the Persian Gulf and is sailing toward Imam Khomeini Port.
It also reported that a very large crude carrier under US sanctions transited the Strait of Hormuz earlier on Wednesday and entered Iranian waters with its tracking system active.