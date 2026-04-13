Iran says Indian tankers did not pay Hormuz tolls
Indian tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz did not pay tolls to Iran, Tehran’s ambassador to New Delhi said on Monday, after US President Donald Trump vowed to block passage for vessels making payments to Iran.
“You can ask the Indian government if we have charged anything up to now,” Ambassador Mohammad Fathali told reporters at a briefing at Iran’s embassy.
“In this difficult time, we have good relations. We believe Iran and India share common interests and a common fate,” he added.