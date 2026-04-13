Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ceasefire between Iran and the United States “could turn on a dime.”

Netanyahu said US Vice President JD Vance briefed him while returning from talks with Iran in Pakistan. He said Washington objected to what he described as Iran’s violation of the agreement.

“The agreement was that they would stop the fire, and the Iranians would immediately open the Strait (of Hormuz) — they did not do so. The Americans could not accept this,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Vance told him the central US objective was “removing all enriched material and ensuring that there will be no enrichment in the coming years — possibly for decades — no enrichment inside Iran.”

Netanyahu also voiced support for US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.