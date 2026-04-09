Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Tehran may consider entering negotiations with the United States if Washington stops what he described as repeated violations of commitments, while warning that hostilities could resume otherwise.
“From now on, if the United States does not continue violating its commitments, it may be possible for us to enter negotiations; otherwise, we will restart the fire," Ghalibaf said, following Iran's condemnation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon's Hezbollah as a violation of the ceasefire.
Ghalibaf, who will likely head Iran's delegation in planned talks with the United States scheduled for Saturday in Islamabad, made the remarks in a message marking the 40th day since the killing of Iran’s supreme leader.
He added that Iran’s armed forces and the public were prepared for such a scenario.
Ghalibaf framed recent developments as a strategic gain for Tehran, describing what he called a shift in Washington’s position.
“We did not agree to negotiate with the United States under Trump’s ultimatum, and at that time he was forced, in order to control his country’s market, to falsely speak of negotiations with Iran and extend his ultimatum three times."
“The acceptance of Iran's 10-point plan as the framework of talks was not achieved through negotiation, but through an exchange of texts,” Ghalibaf said.
“Today we are witnessing part of this sense of victory. The arrogant US president’s historic retreat, abandoning the United States’ plan and accepting the generalities of the Islamic Republic’s 10-point plan — in which Iran’s rights are explicitly stated — is an undeniable victory for Islamic Iran in this civilizational war,” he said.
However, he cautioned that the outcome remained incomplete.
“We consider this victory only a first and unfinished step,” he said. “We do not believe in separating the field from diplomacy. We have only one field: defending the rights of the Iranian people. These rights are achieved either through military struggle or through diplomatic struggle — and together they lead us to success.”