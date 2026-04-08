British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the United Kingdom welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran and would work with international partners to secure a lasting end to the conflict and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran today is welcomed by the UK and our allies,” Starmer said in a post on X.

“The goal now must be a lasting end to the war,” he added.

“Alongside our international partners, the UK will work to ensure a return to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

