The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday the ceasefire with Iran was only a temporary halt and forces remained ready to resume operations.
“A ceasefire is a pause,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine said at a Pentagon briefing.
“The joint force remains ready … to resume combat operations with the same speed and precision,” he added.
He said the military hoped Iran would choose a lasting peace.
Iran has released French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris after more than three and a half years in detention, closing one chapter of a case Paris has long held up as emblematic of what it calls Iran’s practice of detaining foreign nationals on politicized grounds.
The two left Iran on Tuesday and were received in France on Wednesday, after traveling via Azerbaijan, with President Emmanuel Macron saying their return marked the end of a “terrible ordeal.”
Kohler, 41, and Paris, 72, were arrested in May 2022 during a tourist trip to Iran and later accused of espionage and other national-security offenses, charges France said were unfounded.
They were held in Tehran’s Evin prison before being moved in November 2025 to the French embassy in Tehran under a form of house arrest that still left them unable to leave the country.
Macron’s office said the two left Iran by road “without any special coordination with the US and Israeli forces” operating in the region.
Their release appears to have come out of a broader understanding between Paris and Tehran, though both sides have publicly avoided describing it as a straightforward swap.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency said the two were freed under an understanding that France would in turn release Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student living in Lyon, and that France had earlier withdrawn its complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice.
Reuters reported that Esfandiari, convicted in France in late February for glorifying terrorism in social media posts, had already been released after serving nearly a year and was appealing the conviction.
Le Monde, citing diplomatic and expert sources, reported that Esfandiari’s case had become tied in practice to the fate of the French pair: after she was released under judicial supervision in October 2025, Iran allowed Kohler and Paris to leave prison for the French embassy, but their full departure from Iran came only after Esfandiari’s house arrest in France was lifted.
There is also evidence of other concessions already on the table. The ICJ case France had filed against Iran over the detention of Kohler and Paris was formally removed from the court’s list in September 2025 at France’s request.
Reuters reported that French officials declined to spell out the full terms that secured the pair’s departure, while Le Monde said no explicit bargaining was publicly acknowledged by Paris even though the sequence of events pointed to a negotiated quid pro quo.
The timing has fueled debate in France over whether geopolitics also played a role.
Reuters wrote that the release came as Paris sought to distance itself from the US-Israeli war effort, while Le Monde quoted analysts who described the move as a calculated Iranian gesture toward France at a moment when Macron had criticized Washington’s approach and France had resisted force-based measures around the Strait of Hormuz.
Reuters reported that the release came as Paris was trying to put some distance between itself and the US-Israeli war effort, while Le Monde cited analysts who saw it as a calculated Iranian signal to France at a time when Macron had openly criticized Washington’s approach and Paris had opposed using force around the Strait of Hormuz.
French officials deny softening their position toward Tehran. But the case fits a broader pattern in which Iran has been accused by Western governments and rights advocates of using detained foreigners or dual nationals as leverage in disputes with other states.
France itself has repeatedly described Kohler and Paris as “state hostages,” a phrase that reflects that view, even as Iran rejects the accusation.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that Iran’s nuclear material would be removed under the terms of a deal and ruled out any future weapons capability.
“Any nuclear material they should not have will be removed,” he said at a Pentagon briefing.
“There will be no Iranian nuclear weapons. Period, full stop,” he added, saying President Donald Trump had delivered on that goal.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday Iran agreed to a deal after its leadership was severely weakened, adding Tehran was “out of options and out of time.”
“The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them,” he said at a Pentagon briefing.
He said Iran’s leadership had been “systematically eliminated,” listing multiple senior officials he said were killed.
“This new regime is out of options and out of time, so they cut a deal,” he said, adding the agreement meant Iran would “never, ever possess a nuclear weapon.”
Two bulk carriers crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, among the first vessels to transit the waterway since the ceasefire announcement, The New York Times reported, citing shipping tracker Kpler.
The ships, one Greek-owned and the other Liberia-flagged, passed through the strait as traffic remained limited.
Only a small number of vessels have been observed crossing each day since the war began, according to Kpler, and more than 400 tankers and other ships remain effectively stranded in the Persian Gulf.
Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would work closely with Iran following what he described as a “productive regime change,” adding there would be no uranium enrichment.
“There will be no enrichment of uranium,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding the United States would help remove what he called deeply buried nuclear material.
He said the sites had been under “very exacting satellite surveillance” and that “nothing has been touched” since the attack.
Trump also said Washington would discuss tariff and sanctions relief with Iran, adding that “many of the 15 points have already been agreed to.”