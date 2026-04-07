Eyewitnesses talking to Iran International say they are deeply concerned about the consequences of disruptions to electricity and water, warning of immediate risks to daily life and vulnerable populations.

“We are worried about attacks on energy infrastructure; power and water cuts will make already difficult living conditions even worse,” one Tehran resident said.

Others highlighted the potential human cost, especially for patients. “Please just bring down the regime itself; cutting electricity would endanger many sick people,” another message said.

Some also warned that targeting power facilities could play into the hands of authorities. “I ask the US and Israel not to strike power plants, because the Revolutionary Guards would be even more pleased to see people suffer,” one person wrote.

Reports have also emerged of officials urging civilians to gather near sensitive sites, including power plants, effectively forming human shields—raising further alarm among residents.

Trump sharply criticized Tehran’s reported call for civilians to act as human shields around power plants amid his threat to bomb the facilities, NBC News reported, citing a brief phone call with him. “Totally illegal,” he said. “They’re not allowed to do that.”

At the same time, a number of citizens said that despite these fears, they view the survival of the Islamic Republic as the greater danger.

“We are afraid of attacks on infrastructure, but we are more afraid of the regime staying,” one message read. “If they remain, we will certainly face more executions and repression. We endure this once and for all.”

Another said: “Power and water cuts are extremely frightening—but the continuation of the Islamic Republic is even more terrifying.”

Widespread strikes on infrastructure

Recent days have seen reports of extensive attacks on Iran’s economic infrastructure. Electricity and utility facilities linked to steel and petrochemical industries in cities such as Shiraz and Asaluyeh have repeatedly been hit.

Even the Bushehr nuclear power plant—monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency and used for civilian electricity production—has been targeted. No serious damage has been reported, but locals are said to be seriously concerned about possible radiation exposure.

Health authorities in Bushehr have distributed 180,000 iodine tablets among residents as part of a crisis preparedness plan.

Several universities and research institutions, including the Pasteur Institute of Iran, which produces vaccines, have also come under attack.

For many, such strikes are seen not as blows to the government but to national assets and the future of ordinary citizens.

Fear of power plant destruction

Among all threats, the possibility of attacks on power plants has generated the most anxiety.

Critics warn that destroying electricity infrastructure could cripple hospitals, water systems, and food supply chains, while triggering mass unemployment.

“If the power goes out, thousands of people in ICUs, newborns, and patients in operating rooms will die,” one user wrote, pointing to the cascading impact on medicine storage, water pumps, fuel distribution, and banking systems.

Others stressed the psychological toll. “Even imagining a complete blackout causes severe anxiety,” one message said, adding that prolonged outages would deepen an already strained situation.

At the same time, some residents argued that years of mismanagement had already left infrastructure unreliable.

“Did we really have stable water and electricity with this government?” one person asked. “We will endure hardship until they are gone.”

Islamic Republic is to blame

Some opposition voices say responsibility for the crisis ultimately lies with Iran’s leadership and its policies.

They argue that while strikes on infrastructure are damaging, the current system poses a longer-term threat to the country’s future.

“For me, what matters is the removal of the Islamic Republic,” one message read. “Our real infrastructure was our young people, and they were taken from us.”

Others framed the choice in stark terms, saying they would accept years of hardship if it meant a decisive end to the current system.