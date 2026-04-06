"We have a plan where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again," US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"I mean, complete demolition by 12, o'clock, and it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to. We don't want that to happen, we may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation."

"Do I want to destroy their infrastructure? No, it will take them 100 years to rebuild right now. If we left today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country," he added.