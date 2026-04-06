"We have a plan where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again," US President Donald Trump told reporters.
"I mean, complete demolition by 12, o'clock, and it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to. We don't want that to happen, we may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation."
"Do I want to destroy their infrastructure? No, it will take them 100 years to rebuild right now. If we left today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country," he added.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Iranian people are “willing” to suffer in order to gain freedom, when asked whether attacking Iran’s infrastructure would punish civilians for the regime’s actions.
"The Iranians have, we've had numerous intercepts, saying please keep bombing bombs that are dropping near their homes. Please keep bombing. Do it. And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding and when we leave and we're not hitting those areas, they're saying, Please come back. Come back. Come back."
"I don't know what they do. All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It's a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot," Trump added.
"We're giving them (Iran leaders) till tomorrow, eight o'clock Eastern time, and after that, they're gonna have no bridges, they're gonna have no power plants. Stone ages," Donald Trump told reporters, doubling down on his earlier threats to attack Iran's infrastructure.
President Donald Trump said authorities are working to identify a leaker who disclosed information about a missing US pilot in Iran, warning that the ones involved could face jail if they do not reveal their source.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said the leak alerted Iran to the presence of the second US airman on its territory, potentially endangering his life.
He said officials were “looking very hard” to find the source of the leak and suggested the government could compel the media organization that published the information to cooperate on national security grounds.
“Give it up or go to jail,” Trump said.
He added that the disclosure revealed details about a missing crew member before authorities had confirmed the situation publicly, saying it allowed Iran to become aware that a US pilot was “somewhere on their land… fighting for his life.”
US President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran made a “very significant” proposal but it was still not good enough, adding that negotiations had been conducted in good faith.
"The people there now are much more reasonable than the lunatics that you had... The people that we're dealing with is not as radicalized, and we think they're actually much smarter."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is continuing to target and kill senior figures within Iran’s leadership, as part of a broader campaign to weaken what he described as the regime’s core capabilities.
Netanyahu said Israeli forces were “systematically dismantling” Iran’s infrastructure, including destroying factories and targeting operatives.
“We are continuing to eliminate senior officials,” he said, adding that recent strikes had also hit major economic assets, including Iran’s largest petrochemical plant.
Netanyahu said the campaign was aimed at undermining the financial and operational foundations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
He also emphasized close coordination with the United States, saying he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that both sides were working “shoulder-to-shoulder” against Iran.
"Hopefully it (the Iran war) can be over quickly. We have many alternatives we could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have. We could leave right now, but I want to finish it up," US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday.
Trump said the final deadline for Iran is Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST, adding that “you have to watch” what would happen if Tehran fails to meet US demands.
"Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I'd take the oil, keep the oil, and we'd make plenty of money. And I'd also take care of the people of Iran much better than they've been taken care of," Trump said.