US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Iranian people are “willing” to suffer in order to gain freedom, when asked whether attacking Iran’s infrastructure would punish civilians for the regime’s actions.

"The Iranians have, we've had numerous intercepts, saying please keep bombing bombs that are dropping near their homes. Please keep bombing. Do it. And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding and when we leave and we're not hitting those areas, they're saying, Please come back. Come back. Come back."

"I don't know what they do. All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It's a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot," Trump added.

"We're giving them (Iran leaders) till tomorrow, eight o'clock Eastern time, and after that, they're gonna have no bridges, they're gonna have no power plants. Stone ages," Donald Trump told reporters, doubling down on his earlier threats to attack Iran's infrastructure.