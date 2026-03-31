One desalination unit on Iran’s Qeshm Island is fully out of service after an earlier US air strike, an Iranian health official said.
Drinking water on the island depends on desalination plants, and the damaged unit cannot be repaired in the short term, the official said.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on March 7 that a US strike hit the facility, disrupting water supplies to dozens of villages.
Anyone endangering national security by providing intelligence to the adversaries, including through photography or filming, can face execution and seizure of assets, Iran’s judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"People who take photos or videos of damaged sites and share them are effectively confirming whether strikes hit their targets," Asghar Jahangir said, describing the move as intelligence cooperation with the enemy.
Meanwhile, police intelligence in Khuzestan, southern Iran, said 138 people were arrested over the past 72 hours on accusations of links to what authorities describe as “hostile media” outlets.
Authorities said the detainees had allegedly made phone calls, taken photos and videos of targeted sites, and sent the material to outlets including Iran International.
The head of US Central Command met Israel’s military chief during a visit on March 29-30, the command said in a readout.
Commander Brad Cooper held talks with Eyal Zamir on operations aimed at limiting Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders and stressed continued US-Israel coordination.
Cooper also visited US troops deployed in support of Operation Epic Fury and awarded more than 40 service members for their performance, the statement said.
A 2025 satellite image suggests Iran may have moved highly enriched uranium into an underground site near Isfahan shortly before Israeli and US strikes, Le Monde reported.
Experts said the convoy seen outside the tunnel complex could be carrying nuclear material, with one saying it showed “something being taken into the tunnels just before the start of the June war.”
Another said, “the best match is that the barrels contain 60% enriched uranium,” though analysts noted it was not possible to confirm the cargo with certainty.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Tuesday its naval forces struck a container ship it identified as Israeli-linked, named Express Halfong, in the Persian Gulf as part of a series of operations.
In a statement, the IRGC said the vessel was hit by ballistic missiles in waters of the Persian Gulf during early morning attacks. There was no independent confirmation of the strike or the ship’s ownership.
It said four operations were carried out, including drone strikes on what it described as a gathering of US forces on the coast of the United Arab Emirates.
The IRGC also said it targeted US-linked air defense systems near Manama and radar systems at a US base in Kuwait.
It said its forces had “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any movement by its enemies would be targeted.