A new wave of explosions and strikes was reported across several parts of Iran early on Monday, from the Persian Gulf coast and islands in the south to northern cities, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.
On Kish Island in Hormozgan province, two heavy explosions were reported at 4:50 a.m. Nearby Qeshm Island saw repeated and intense blasts between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., with residents saying the force of the explosions shook windows. In Bandar Abbas, several heavy explosions were also reported at around 4:30 a.m., while persistent blasts were heard at 5:04 a.m. and some residents said the source may have been in the direction of Larak Island.
Further north, witnesses in Babol in Mazandaran province reported a heavy explosion near the city in the early morning hours.
In Dehgolan in Kurdistan province, reports said facilities linked to the IRGC were hit at around 4:20 a.m., followed by a complete power outage in the city.
In Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province, heavy srtikes were reported between 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.