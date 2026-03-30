Witnesses reported widespread power outages in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, along with explosions and low-flying fighter jets across several Iranian provinces on Sunday, eyewitnesses told Iran International.

In Tehran province, witnesses said a major power outage continued late into the night, while low-flying fighter jets were heard over areas including Hosseinabad and Heravi. The Parchin area was also reported to have been struck, with further jet activity heard overnight in parts of the capital.

In Alborz province, residents reported widespread power outages across the city of Karaj.

In Sistan and Baluchestan province, witnesses in Zahedan reported air defense activity, explosions and fighter jet flights, while in Chabahar, several strong explosions were heard.

In Hormozgan province, multiple explosions were reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas, including a series of blasts late at night.