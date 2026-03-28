Iranian residents discovered their visas had been revoked before returning to the UAE, preventing their re-entry, several affected individuals told Iran International, as relations between the two countries deteriorate following Iranian strikes on the Arab state.

Earlier reports had also pointed to the cancellation of tourist visas for Iranian nationals traveling to the UAE.

Several individuals described sudden cancellations while traveling. One Iranian resident said that after leaving for India with his family following the outbreak of war, he found his residency had been revoked, while his non-Iranian family members were still able to return.

Another said his residency tied to a 10-year “golden visa” had been canceled while he was abroad. A London-based Iranian with a UK work visa said he discovered his UAE residency had been revoked before traveling to Dubai.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been issued by UAE authorities. Iran International requested clarification from Emirati officials but has not received a response.

The developments come amid escalating regional tensions. Following the start of joint US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic, Iran launched attacks on countries in the region, with the UAE reportedly facing the highest volume.

Iran has so far launched 393 ballistic and cruise missiles and 1,835 drones toward the UAE, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 171 injuries, including Iranian nationals, according to official statistics.

In response, UAE authorities have suspended the operations of Iran-linked institutions, including an Iranian hospital, Iranian schools, the Club of Iranians, the UAE branch of Islamic Azad University, and the Imam Hossein mosque.

Housing units tied to these institutions have been vacated, and staff whose visas were linked to them — including teachers and some medical personnel — have had their residencies canceled, according to information obtained by Iran International.

At least five Iranian schools in the UAE have been closed, with student records returned to families.

Individuals whose residencies were revoked are being repatriated to Iran via Afghanistan, first transferred to Herat and then crossing by land.

UAE authorities have also instructed Iran’s consulate in Dubai to reduce its staff and continue operating with minimal personnel.

Senior UAE officials have in recent weeks taken unusually direct positions against Iran. Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan described the Islamic Republic as “terrorist,” saying the UAE would never submit to “terrorist blackmail.”

President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier called Iran an “enemy” and warned that the country was “not an easy target.”