Research chief of Iran suspected nuclear weapons program killed in airstrikes | Iran International
Research chief of Iran suspected nuclear weapons program killed in airstrikes
Ali Fouladvand, head of research at Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), a successor to the country’s pre-2004 nuclear weapons program, was killed along with members of his family in airstrikes on Borujerd on Saturday morning, Iranian media reported.
Iranian media described him as “an ordinary citizen” while reporting his death, despite SPND’s role in overseeing sensitive military-related research.
Fouladvand had survived an earlier attack during the 12-day war last June, in which his wife, Masoumeh Pirhadi, was killed.
He was sanctioned by the US State Department on October 1, 2025. No images of him have been publicly released.
Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi told CPAC 2026 in Texas that a future Iran would pose no nuclear threat, end terrorism, and keep vital shipping lanes open, presenting it as a stabilizing force rather than a source of global disruption.
“No more nuclear threats; No more terrorism; No more hostage taking; No more closing of the Strait of Hormuz; No more blackmailing of the global economy," he said when speaking of a free Iran.
"We must finish the job. This regime, in its entirety must go. If we do not finish the job and leave a rump of the regime in place, the threat posed by this Islamic Republic will not be solved," he added.
US Central Command said Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli arrived in its area of responsibility on March 27, deploying a force that includes roughly 3,500 personnel.
The Tripoli serves as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft along with amphibious assault and tactical capabilities.
The deployment comes amid speculation that US Marines could be used in a potential ground operation, including scenarios involving Iran’s Kharg Island.