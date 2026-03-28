Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi told CPAC 2026 in Texas that a future Iran would pose no nuclear threat, end terrorism, and keep vital shipping lanes open, presenting it as a stabilizing force rather than a source of global disruption.

“No more nuclear threats; No more terrorism; No more hostage taking; No more closing of the Strait of Hormuz; No more blackmailing of the global economy," he said when speaking of a free Iran.

"We must finish the job. This regime, in its entirety must go. If we do not finish the job and leave a rump of the regime in place, the threat posed by this Islamic Republic will not be solved," he added.